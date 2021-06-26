Thailand will vaccinate 60,000 new conscripts and isolate the infected until recovery

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced that about 60,000 new conscripts and their instructors will be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, after they report for duty, to help build herd immunity.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said COVID-19 measures are being stepped up at military bases across the nation, as new conscripts are scheduled to report for duty July 1-3.







She said the conscripts are required to report for duty at the provincial halls in their respective provinces, where they will be screened for COVID-19. If found to be infected, they will be treated and will not join their units until they have made a complete recovery.

According to Dr. Apisamai, all will undergo a 14-day quarantine before they are sent to their units, where they will be given another 14 days for adjustment. Those unable to report for duty, because they are being isolated or treated for COVID-19 infections, will not be regarded as being absent without leave. (NNT)



















