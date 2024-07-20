Pattaya Cricket Club come 4th in the inaugural Vientiane 8’s in Laos on 13-14 July (Day 1)

This was Vientiane’s first international competition. It was a huge success and all of the participants are eagerly awaiting a repeat in 2025. A very high bar was set by the organisers, Michael Simcock and Eshan Sebastian of Lao Tobacco and co-ordinated by Stan Watt. Every conceivable need was catered for and the whole event was well run by Dan, George Appleton (senior umpire), Lockey (scorer) and the umpires – Aiden, Nick, Ian, David and Clive.

The matches were played under MCC Laws as amended by local paying conditions. Each innings was a maximum of 7 overs with bowling from one end. Wides and No balls would be 3 runs with a maximum of 2 additional byes and would not be re-bowled except in the last over. Each team would play 4 matches and the 2nd day would be for the finals.







PCC were unable to draw upon many of their experienced players and so additional support was provided by Mick Hancock and Justin with Johnny MGB and Eric Simcock helping out for a day each. PCC would have to play well as the opposition included Lamphun, The British Club, Lao Elephants and Lao Calves, but they were determined to win some silverware. It didn’t go quite to plan.

The wicket and outfield were in very good condition and favoured the batsmen because of a relatively short long on/off boundary. A par score was considered to be 85-90 runs.







PCC were first up against the Lao Elephants. Andy Emery lost the toss and was asked to bat. Roshan Perera took the strike with Jainish Parikah against Sidantha Prasantha. A good start with 17 scored, 14 of which went to Roshan. The next over was even more productive as Jainish smashed 4 boundaries for 18 runs off Shane Barron. Ben Jackson and Michael Simcock slowed the run rate with 2 tidy overs for a total of 15 runs as PCC reached 52 for 0 by the 4th over. Havell Pillay went for a monstrous 24 runs as 3 6’s went into the trees. Roshan retired on 37 and Jainish followed suit in the next over with a 6 and retired for 39. Mick Hancock and Max Burger entered the fray for the last 2 overs and added 15 for a total of 97 for 2. That should have been a winning score.









Max opened the bowling for PCC against Michael Simcock in which 5 wides contributed to 18 off the over. Andy’s over was a little better as Michael was caught behind by Simon Philbrook. Justin took the next over and got hammered for 22 by Prasantha and The Elephants were ahead on run rate. Roshan and Jainish cooled the run rate a little and Simon took another catch, Havell for 13, which brought Rick Monaghan to the crease briefly. 76 for 2 after 5 overs. It was going to be close. Johnny took the 6th over and had Rick caught by Jainish at deep square leg for 1. A good over of 6 for a wicket. Mick took the final over with 15 need to win. Prasantha got 12 in boundaries and retired leaving 3 off the last ball. Mick bowled a wide and Ishan was run out, but the Lao Elephants won on the last ball by 2 wickets.

The next match soon followed against Lamphun. PCC won the toss and chose to bowl. Max bowled an excellent over for only 4 runs, but the following bowlers could not contain Chan Chai and Johnny who both retired, 38 and 36 respectively, having taken a modicum of runs from Andy and Jainish, but slaughtered Justin for 29 with 4 6’s going to Chan and a 4 to Johnny. Ton took the crease at 61 for 1 off 4. Roshan bowled OK and Johnny MGB had a wayward over, ceding 16 runs. The final over was from Mick who did very well getting Freme caught and bowled for 5. Lamphun finished on 94 for 3. Hard to beat.









In response, Jainish faced Freme and good fielding from Lamphun restricted the score to 11. Lamphun took charge at this point by having Jainish caught by Freme, bowled by Feem for 5 and in the next over Max was bowled for 9 and Andy was nearly caught and bowled. Guy bowled a reasonable over for 10 and PCC were well behind the curve at 42 for 2 from 4 overs. Roshan battered Ton for 17 to help the run chase but retired after another 6 for 38. Andy was then bowled for 5 and the innings petered out at 78 for 4 and a loss by 16 runs.

The next match was against the British Club whom had brought a very strong side. Avneesh Chopra and Tyrone Bond took the creases to face Max. An expensive over but Avneesh was bowled for 10, at a cost of 17. Jainish did well when he bowled Ben for 5 with only 8 off the over. Success followed for Roshan as he had Mossie Moss caught for 6 by Simon, his 3rd catch of the morning. 9 off the over and BC were 49 for 3 from 4 overs. The wheels fell off again for Justin as Tyrone sent his balls into the trees (ouch) and 17 more runs. At this point Simon who was keeping wicket, succumbed to a bout of Delhi Belly and had to leave the field in great haste, lest he fertilized the keeper’s end! Justin took keeping duties and the ‘Admiral’ joined the match at backward point. Boundaries against Johnny MGB and Mick earnt BC another 29 in the final 2 overs and a total of 95 for 4. Difficult to beat.







Jainish made a good start by getting 3 boundaries off Akash in the first over and more against Ben Eastwell in the 2nd but Ben got revenge when Roshan was caught for 9 by Tyrone at mid-on. Jainish continued to punish BC bowlers when he got 13 from Pramhod Kamalakannan. Tyrone had a tidy over for 8 to restrict PCC to 51 for 1 after 4 overs. Raul Gupte caused havoc in the PCC ranks when he had Jainish caught for 36 by Ben and the next ball Andy was bowled for a Golden Duck. Max went for 6, caught behind by Mossie and Justin went LBW for 10 in the same over to Denzyl Atkinson. 30 needed off the last over, bowled by Avneesh. Only 7 runs were taken and Mick received a ball in the face when he tried a sweep, but he was OK. PCC lot by 22 runs.

The last match of the day for PCC was played against the Laos Calves. Simon was replaced by ‘Admiral’ Clive. Andy lost the toss again and was asked to bat. Jainish took strike against Sachin Gupta who bowled well and nearly had Roshan caught. 9 off the over. Tony Savins also bowled well and had Roshan caught by Sachin for 11 at Long-on. Bongi had an even better over with only 5 conceded. Aron Hughes had a superb over where he had Max caught for 2, Justin caught by Soutchai for a Golden Duck and Andy caught & bowled for his 2nd Golden Duck, a King Pair, to give Aron a hat-trick. PCC were 36 for 4 after 4 and reeling. Jainish and Mick to the rescue. 18 off Stuart Male. David Frend slowed further progression when Jainish was caught for 27 by Sachin. Peter Baxter bowled the last over and had Mick caught by Tony for 11 which brought ‘Admiral’ Clive to the crease for the last 3 balls. 1 not out and PCC struggled to 62 for 6.







Aron took strike for Lao Caves and Mick bowled a very tidy over for 7. Max was similarly tidy with only 10 conceded. Roshan also did well by bowling Aron for 7 and giving away only 6 runs. Johnny was somewhat expensive but he bowled Bong for 13and 39 for 2. Nothing between the teams. Andy had a cracking over when bowled Sachin for 4 and Peter for 10 for just 5 runs. That changed the match as 19 were needed off 2 overs. ‘Admiral’ Clive bowled well for an old codger with 9 off the over. Jainish bowled a dream of a final over by having David caught by Andy for 1 and only 3 off the over and PCC won by 6 runs.

One win and 3 losses were disappointing and it could have so easily been 2 from 4. Score cards can be viewed at Cricclubs.com/VientianeCricket. The next report will cover day 2 where PCC try to get some wins to climb the ladder to a trophy place.











































