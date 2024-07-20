Simon Carey launches historical novel: The Siberians: Fire on the Ice

PATTAYA, Thailand – Simon Carey, a member of our Writers Group in Pattaya, celebrated the launch of his new book, The Siberians: Fire on the Ice, with a captivating event held at his residence in Na Jomtien on July 18. The historical novel delves into the real-life story of a Russian refugee family, brought to life through Carey’s meticulous research and storytelling.

The book’s origins trace back to a personal request from Arlette (Sukhov) Cykman, the last remaining member of the family whose story inspired the novel. Cykman, whose past is interwoven with the history of the Pattaya International Ladies Club, provided Carey with the detailed information that formed the basis of the narrative. The launch event was attended by many of Cykman’s friends from her time with the club, adding a layer of personal significance to the evening.







The event was graciously hosted by Bronwyn Carey, Arlette’s dear friend, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere for the book’s unveiling. Guests had the opportunity to hear Carey discuss his inspiration and the process of bringing the Cykman family’s story to the page.

The Siberians: Fire on the Ice has garnered widespread acclaim for its powerful portrayal of historical events and personal resilience. The book is available in both print and eBook formats through Amazon and other global distributors, making it accessible to readers worldwide.







The Siberians: Fire on the Ice (The Sukhov Series)

1917 – Russia is at war against the Central Powers, the Tsar has abdicated, and Russia is being ‘governed’ by a shaky coalition of political interests. In the cities starving people are queuing for food. There are strikes and protests, and soldiers are starting to mutiny and desert.

Pavel Sukhov is a prosperous merchant in Barnaul, a town in southern Siberia. He and his wife, Maria, their three daughters and a young son, try to distance themselves from the political unrest gripping the nation. But now Barnaul is about to install its first Soviet committee. Soon after, the town is engulfed in a catastrophic fire.









In Petrograd (St. Petersburg), the Bolsheviks storm the Winter Palace, and inexorably, Russia slides into a devastating civil war. The Sukhov’s world will be overturned. They will be forced to fight for their very survival.

‘The Siberians – Fire on the Ice’ is Simon Carey’s brilliant debut novel, the first in a series of four books. An extraordinary true story based on factual events about a real family, as re-imagined through their own eyes.





































