Pattana Sports Resort launches The Arena

Starting from the passion of love in sports activities and aiming to continue her family’s dream of building the Sports Destination, Rujirapun Juangroongruangkit thus built The Arena-Sport Performance Centre – the international standard sports training center with the vision that sport is the foundation for empowering all human beings.





When having basic physical strength, the development of intelligence, emotional, and social will follow. With the ambition to be the first state-of-the-art sports fitness training center in the eastern region, The Arena comprises of several room types, sports training centers, restaurants, retail facilities, and all accommodations in one place and so The Arena becomes the new service of Pattana Sports Resort to serve sports lovers of all genders and ages with an array of activities and facilities.









The opening was honored by Mr. Naris Niramaiwong, Chonburi Permanent Secretary on behalf of the Chonburi’s governor presided over the official opening ceremony of the center on October 3, 2020.







Rujirapun Juangroongruangkit Executive President of Pattana Sports Club Company or Pattana Sports Resort said that “First of all, let’s take a look back at the beginning of the Pattana Sports Club that was established in 2004 by my mother, the President of Thai Summit Group Dr. Somporn Juangrungruangkit to continue the dream of my late father, the late President Dr. Pattana Juangrungruangkit – the founder of Thai Summit Group, a golf enthusiast who dreamt to have a golf course but his dream had not come true.







With love and mourning to her husband, President Dr. Somporn wants to make his dreams come true, therefore, the Pattana Golf Club and Resort was opened with 27 hole golf course, clubhouse, hotel, restaurant, convention center, football stadium, and fully-equipped facilities on more than 1,012 rai of land. Dr. Somporn aims to make this sports club to be the place for sports lovers’ families to workout in numerous activities. Her vision became the inspiration for executives and employees to pursue her intention and leading to create a new sports destination, The Arena-Sport Performance Center.





Today The Arena-Sport Performance Centre is ready to open and aim to become a world sports destination. With modern and internationally standard sports equipment, The Arena comprises of full-service facilities and perfect for a training center to enhance the potential of sports for young people, amateur and professional athletes as well as the general people who want to exercise to strengthen physically and healthy purpose.

“The strength and exclusivity of The Arena that we meet the needs of every generation of family activity. We create a space that connects people of all ages. And want everyone to experience the comfort and security provided. The Arena has everything to suit your needs including organizing meetings, seminars, sports days, or outdoor events of the company or organization or even organizing the campaign.









We also have a comprehensive service area with a concerning on Environmental Social Responsible in the allocation of the use of space and managing the facility in the center because we hope that the Arena Center in Sriracha District, Chonburi Province is a model sports city.”

Mr. Naris Niramaiwong said that “On behalf of Chonburi province, we are pleased that the private organizations recognize the importance of developing and promoting the sports industry which is in line with the province’s sports development policy. Chonburi province has selected as one of the six model provinces in sports development or Sports City from The Sports Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Tourism.





Considered sports as an important part of creating value and promoting the economy of the province and the country, we also hope that the Arena-Sport Performance Center as an important part of raising awareness in public to turn to sports exercises to make them healthy and also help to develop the talents to compete for not only at a national level but also an international level in the future.”

The Arena-Sport Performance Center is located in the area of Pattana Sports Resort, Sriracha, Chonburi, about 137 km from Bangkok with just less than 90 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, so it is convenient to travel both round trips or overnight stay as the center also has different room types with full-service accommodation. The center serves the growth of health and wellness trends and the needs of sports lovers who looking for space to relax and exercise in one place.

“This is a great opportunity for Thai people to visit The Arena-Sport Performance Center where we provide the most advanced sports equipment in the East. For this year’s plan, we hope to penetrate the Thai people target group, companies, and organizations that are interested in promoting their personnel with sports.







We have a team service to hold Team Building Campaign, or organize Sports Day event and in the future when the COVID-19 outbreak is over, we see the opportunity to become a World Sport where people from around the world especially in Asia countries, such as Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, etc., who often use our field area to train the athletes in the winter which we have such experience as a football club from oversea used our center to be the training center before,” Rujirapun concluded.

