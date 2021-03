PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 2nd March we went to Greenwood, where we played the A & C loop. It was a nice day with sun and a good breeze. The course was as usual in good condition.

It was an exciting battle between Dave Smith and Paul Davies, as both finished with 38 Stableford points. In the end, Dave beat Paul on the countback.

Third was Stan Rees with 35 Stableford points.

Dave Smith and Jonathan Pratt won the nearest to the pins.