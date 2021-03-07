Pattaya mayor checks beach parking, cleanliness

Pattaya’s mayor toured the beachfront, checking on work to eliminate no-parking zones and urge vendors to keep the area clean.

Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies walked Pattaya Beach March 6 as city workers continued repainting curbs to eliminate the red-and-white no-parking areas, as parking is now allowed on both sides of the street.

The mayor also asked for cooperation from beach chair vendors in keeping the beach clean.

He also explained what the city is doing to mitigate flooding and damage from runoff, saying more pumps will be installed at Soi 5, and the city has set up a beach disaster-prevention unit.

















