Nong wins with 43 points off 10 handicap at Phoenix Gold Golf Course

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 10th May

Phoenix Gold Golf Course

The Mountain and Ocean nines at Phoenix Gold Monday were in as good a condition as you could ever see; magnificent. The day started out nice clear but two hours into the round the grumbling started. We lucked out, as not one drop of rain hit us.







With Covid-19 restrictions still being enforced, it is difficult to do a proper presentation, so we had to make do and have it on the course. Observing social distancing solved all problems.

Barry Lewis took 3rd spot with 35 points. Theiry Petrement took 2nd with a handicap equaling 36 points.







The lovely Miss Nong took 1st place with a magical 43 points off her 10 handicap. Capt. Cripple and Tim had the pleasure of her company for the round and the lady played great golf, which was a delight to see.

There were three twos coming from Miss Nong, Keith Bowles, and Capt. Cripple got a sandy birdy.























