Roadside garbage dumping scourge for Pattaya residents

Oddly enough, the Nongprue Municipality has designated the Chaiyapornwithi Road, better known as the Siam Country Club Road, as a ‘garbage drum free road’ and announced that the regulations for disposing garbage are the following:

Use black garbage bags for waste, secure the top end tightly and place them on the side of the road from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. every night. It is forbidden to place garbage bags on public roads or pavements from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. The municipality will collect the garbage every day at the designated times.







But what the residents are seeing, especially around Soi 14, is garbage spread all over the place, causing a mess, foul smell and worst of all, a health hazard for residents and passersby in the area.

The authorities’ idea was to remove the garbage drums for safety reasons, but residents of Siam Country Road are beginning to wonder whether removing the garbage drums from the streets for the sake of safety as claimed was a good idea after all.







Our reporter spoke to residents living and working in the area on May 10, who said that admittedly the road look neater without the garbage drums, but by allowing people to dump their plastic bags full of smelly waste and stale food only served to attract stray dogs that rip the bags to bits to scoff up the leftover food. Dogs know that dinner is served from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“So this is what you get,” said one resident, “garbage strewn all over the place. I wonder whose bright idea it was to remove the garbage drums and allow people to place their flimsy plastic garbage bags of all shapes and sizes on the street at night.







“We ask the municipality administrators to reconsider and let common sense prevail. There are so many different types of modern garbage drums the municipality can buy which are clean and safe and no dogs can bite through them.”



















