Les Cobban enjoys very good week in Pattaya Bunker Boys golf

PSC Bunker Boys golf

Monday, January 11th

Bangpra

1st Les Cobban (9) 39 points

2nd Peter Kelly (16) 37 points

3rd Tony Robbins (18) 35 points

Near pins Peter Kelly X 4

Despite at least six regulars unable to play for various reasons, we were still able to muster up a decent field of twelve for the game at Bangpra. The course was in good shape but looked very untidy. Due to the strong wind, leaf matter was everywhere, on and off the fairways, greens, and even in bunkers. The wind also proved a challenge during play.







The monkeys were again out in force and as mischievous as ever, one alpha male with the biggest set of equipment you could see was particularly confrontational and showed absolutely no fear whatsoever, even making a mock charge at one of the caddies. As always the best course of action was to steer well clear of them wherever possible.

In a very rich vein of form, Les Cobban took first place with a stylish thirty-nine points. Peter Kelly, making a welcome return to the Bunker Boys after a long absence, took second place with thirty-seven points. He also joined the elite “all four club” taking all the near pins. Normally this only happens about once a year, but this year we have had it happen twice in three weeks, with Myles Knowlson also achieving this rare feat two weeks ago.





After a week out with a medical issue, Tony Robbins returned to take third with a not too shabby thirty-five. The Gordon Melia hole proved a real challenge for the second group with four balls in the water, five actually, but Geoff Parker claiming a trick shot with his second managed to get his ball to skip out of the water and up onto the fairway. He declined to repeat the trick.

Wednesday, January 13th

Pleasant Valley



1st Geoff Parker (18) 33 points

2nd Jay Babin (23) 32 points

3rd Steve Durey (22) 30 points

Near pins Steve Durey & Jimmy Carr X 2.

On arrival at the course, we found the place a hive of activity. Several people dressed in PPE were riding around in pickup trucks or walking with backpacks of disinfectant furiously spraying all the traffic area both outside and inside the clubhouse in a very big anti-COVID exercise. Clearly, this is one course that is taking every possible measure to maintain the safety of patrons and ensuring they are not forced into lockdown again. As with every other course, the change rooms and showers were off-limits.









Conditions were very tough today with an unseasonably cool temperature and a very blustery wind blowing in all directions, or so it seemed. This had a very detrimental effect on scores which were disappointingly low, as nobody really got to grips with the course or the conditions. Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled to be rainbow format but was changed to Stableford as we already have another rainbow booked at Parichat next week.

After a solid front nine, Geoff Parker had a major stumble on the early holes of the back nine but composed himself enough to take first place with a modest thirty-three points. Jay Babin made his second appearance in the winner’s circle in a week with a second-place thirty-two points, whilst Steve Durey is making steady progress and took third place with thirty points, his first winner’s circle visit since before his illness. He also bagged a near pin, with Jimmy Carr taking two.





Currently, the trip back to Pattaya from all the courses north of Laem Chabang interchange presents a major challenge with the frontage road southbound undergoing major widening and resurfacing work which results in significant delays forcing people to take the alternate route down Sukhumvit Road, which has its own share of roadworks and holdups.

Friday, January 15th

Mountain Shadow

1st Myles Knowlson (11) 35points

2nd Les Cobban (9) 35 points

3rd Peter Kelly (16) 35 points

Near pins Myles Knowlson & Bob Innes

Another decent field of fourteen for the last game of the week at Mountain Shadow. The day was bright and sunny, with a nice even temperature and no wind. The course was a bit shabby in places but overall acceptable. We seemed to be the only people on the course for most of the round but by the closing holes some locals turned up.







In quite a rare occurrence, all three people in the winner’s circle finished on equal points and were separated on countback as listed. It sometimes seems unfair that there has to be a second and third. I guess there has to be some system. Only two near pins were taken by Bob Innes and Myles.

In another first for the Bunker Boys, as the clubhouse was effectively closed, we had the presentation at a local coffee shop called the Python. We are nothing if not adaptable.

In the fashion stakes, Bob Innes has officially replaced Peter Kelly as the best dressed Bunker Boy currently playing. Always very stylish and coordinated, Keith Hemmings and Roger Tuohy take note, you will have to lift your game when you both return to these sunny shores.















