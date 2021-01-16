Shaun Pullen stands head and shoulders above everyone else at Khao Kheow

On Tuesday 5th January we played at Khao Kheow with a good turnout of 4 groups. The course was in very good condition with particularly slick greens. Only one two was recorded, which went Big Stan, whose envelope was quickly hijacked by Miss Lek.







In 4th place with 35 pts was past captain, Ian Corica (25). Ian lost out to current Captain Gerry Conway (19). In 2nd place was another past captain with a very good 37pts, Rudy Regenass (21). But Shaun Pullen (13) literally stood head and shoulders above everyone else with a brilliant 40 pts.

A very good turnout of five groups at Pattana on Friday 8th Jan., where the course was in excellent condition. We had perfect golfing conditions with a stiff breeze in our faces for most of the day. Had we had some rain it would have been perfect Irish conditions.

We had four winners in the 2’s club, Rudy x2, Derek and Captain Gerry.

2nd in B Flight (20+) with 33pts was Rudy “Bitcoin” Regenass (20). Taking 1st place with 34pts was Ian “ah god that’s not a gorilla” Corica (25).

2nd in A Flight, losing out on the Back/9 was in form Shaun Pullen (13). Taking the A Flight honours, also with 37pts, B/9 19, was Captain Gerry. Is this going to be the trend for the year Gerry?





The overall winner on the day with a terrific 38 pts was Dubliner Derek Phillips (12).

On Tuesday, 12th we were at Burapha, which is always a pleasure to play. The course was in excellent condition as long as you didn’t venture too far into the rough, as it should be!

No twos today, so the pot goes forward to KK on Friday.

In 4th place, with 34pts, B/9 16pts, was Dave Smith (11). In 3rd place, also with 34pts, B/9 18pts, was Rudy Regenass (21). In 2nd and back on the podium after a long absence, with 36pts was Tom Gorey (19).

But taking the spoils on the day, with the help of a super birdie on the last hole (9A), and with a great 37pts was Paul Greenaway (12).









On Friday 15th we returned to the lovely Khao Kheow, who gave us a loyalty reward of 1,100 all in – a very pleasant surprise. Conditions were perfect for golf on a great course.

There was only one winner of the 2’s Club, with the fluke of the decade, Glyn Davies.

In 3rd place with 35pts, beating Glyn on the B/9, was the Cockney Irishman, Jim Reid. In 2nd with 36pts was Andy “you wouldn’t go as far on your holidays” Woodhall (10).

But back on top of the podium after a very long absence, with a great 39pts, was Tom “keep the bars closed” Gorey (19).













