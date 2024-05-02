PM meets with president of Huawei Asia-Pacific

Mr. Simon Lin, president of Huawei Asia-Pacific, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on April 30, 2024. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister congratulated Huawei for its success in organizing the “Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress 2024” in Bangkok during April 29-30, 2024, and commended Huawei as world’s leading corporation in IT and digital innovation. He hoped that the company consider more investment and digital cooperation with the Thai public and private sectors.







President of Huawei Asia-Pacific expressed pleasure to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, and to follow up on the progress of the discussion made between both parties during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China last year. Huawei commended Thailand’s potential and development progress in digital technology. The company is eager to strengthen cooperation with the country in the development of digital infrastructure, cloud and safety system, and Smart City, as well as the development of educational personnel and ecosystem that will help advance the digital economy.







Both parties also discussed investment cooperation. Huawei has placed importance on continued investment in Thailand, and stands ready to reinforce closer cooperation with the Thai Government on the digital government, and use of digital technology and AI, as well as smart and safe tourism and urban development. The Prime Minister affirmed the Thai Government’s recognition over Huawei’s expertise on digital technology, and thanked the company for its confidence and affirmation to expand investment in Thailand and to strengthen cooperation with the Thai Government in the future. (PRD)







































