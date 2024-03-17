Korean sensation Bang Shinsil seizes the spotlight at Blue Canyon Ladies Championship

PHUKET, Thailand – Bang Shinsil of South Korea continued her impressive form by carding her second consecutive 68, seizing a one-stroke lead as she heads into the final round of the US$650,000 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship on Saturday.

The 19-year-old golfer exhibited her skill with two birdies on the front nine and added two more after the turn, securing a solitary lead at eight under-par-136 at the par 72, 6,511-yard Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.







Shinsil, who finished second in last week’s KLPGA season-opener in Singapore, holds a shot advantage over her compatriots Choi Minkyung and Hong Jungmin.

Reflecting on her strategy, Shinsil remarked, “The course here is relatively short, so I need to concentrate on my driving. As for tomorrow’s plan, I must maintain focus and deliver my best shots. Although I enjoy being in Phuket, my time here is limited as I must return on Sunday night.”







The South Korean player has her sights set on clinching her third KLPGA crown, having secured two titles in 2023 – the 11th E1 Charity Open and the Dongbu Construction – Koreit Championship.

Minkyung, ranked 59th on the KLPGA rankings, countered back-to-back bogeys on holes 7 and 8 with five birdies, carding a second-round 69 for a total of seven under-par-137, tying her with 20th-ranked Jungmin, who posted a 68 with five birdies and a lone bogey on the 17th hole.





While the 21-year-old Jungmin already boasts a KLPGA victory from the Doosan Match Play Championship in 2022, Minkyung is yet to secure a breakthrough victory, despite finishing in the top three in two events: the 2022 MCCOL-Mona Park Open and the 10th Jejusamdasoo Masters.

Overnight leader Kim Heeji swapped three birdies with three bogeys, carding an even-par 72 to sit at six under-par-138, two shots off the lead. She was joined by Hwang Youmin and Ko Jiu. The latter, ranked 23rd on the tour, sank eight birdies against two bogeys for a stellar second-round 66.

Five players, including No. 1 Lee Yewon, Park Minji, Kim Minju, Lee Soyoung, and Cho Ayean, trailed by a single stroke, each with a total of 139.

Thai hopeful Phannarai Meesom-us, who briefly emerged as a top contender with seven under-par, faltered with three bogeys in the last four holes, finishing with a 72 and a total of four under-par-140. Despite this setback, she remained the most outstanding player among the Thais, with Pornanong Phatlum trailing three strokes behind at one under-par-143.

Aside from the substantial winner’s purse of US$117,000, the tournament also offers special prizes, such as a 5-year membership worth Bt650,000 for a player achieving a hole-in-one on the par 3 14th hole, and a year-membership worth Bt200,000 for the player with the lowest score in a round.







Sponsored by renowned brands including Siang Pure, Peppermint Field, Chang Natural Mineral Water, ANew Golf, SParms, and Hatari, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship promises captivating golfing action for enthusiasts.

Golf enthusiasts can witness the excitement unfold live on True Visions’ True Sport 5 channel from March 15th to 17th, from 13:00 to 16:00. Online tickets for the event are available for purchase at [https://bluecanyonladieschampionship.com/etn/blue-canyon-ladies-championship-2024/](https://bluecanyonladieschampionship.com/etn/blue-canyon-ladies-championship-2024/). Stay updated with the latest developments by visiting the tournament’s Facebook page: [https://www.facebook.com/bluecanyonladieschampionship?mibextid=dGKdO6](https://www.facebook.com/bluecanyonladieschampionship?mibextid=dGKdO6).































