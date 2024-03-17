Mass evacuation after fire erupts at high-rise Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out on the 11th floor of the EDGE Central Pattaya Condo, a 31-story condominium on Second Road, on March 16, leading to a frantic evacuation of residents from the high-rise building.

The blaze originated in unit 158, with flames and smoke billowing out of the windows, prompting the swift evacuation of predominantly foreign residents from the premises.







Firefighters responded promptly, deploying five fire trucks to contain the blaze. Despite their efforts, it took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation and were promptly treated at the scene.

Initial investigations indicated that the affected unit was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion moments before the fire broke out. The fire, believed to have started from the air conditioning equipment, quickly spread, causing extensive damage to the room.

Residents described moments of panic as fire alarms blared, prompting them to shout and rush through corridors to safety. Many locked their doors before fleeing the building. Onlookers from the ground observed flames and smoke billowing from the burning apartment before authorities brought the situation under control.

Deputy Chief Investigator of Pattaya Police Station, Lt. Amornthep Petchthim, conducted an on-site inspection to gather further information. Collaborating with forensic experts, authorities aimed to determine the exact cause of the fire and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.





































