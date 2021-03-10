Jet-ski, SUP competition in Pattaya March 26

Jet-skiers and windsurfers will come together on Jomtien Beach to complete for prizes in the Water Sports Pattaya Cup March 26-April 4.



Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad joined representatives of the Windsurfing Association of Thailand, Stand-Up Paddleboard Club, Pattaya Jet Ski and Local Speed Boat Association, and Pattaya Windsurfing Club to announced details of the competition March 9.

The aim of the tourney is to hone athletes’ skills and boost domestic tourism, they said.







Competitions include male and female foil windsurfing, a 2024 Olympics event, March 26-28; stand-up paddleboard races of two, four and eight kilometers on March 27-28; and jet ski races on April 3-4.

Pattana said SUP races are increasingly popular among the public, which can use boards on lakes and in rivers, as well as the sea. He thinks it’s the next great frontier for competitive Thai athletes.















