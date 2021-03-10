Jet-ski, SUP competition in Pattaya March 26

By Pattaya Mail
Stand-Up Paddleboard athletes train off Jomtien beach in preparation for the Water Sports Pattaya Cup competition scheduled for later this month.

Jet-skiers and windsurfers will come together on Jomtien Beach to complete for prizes in the Water Sports Pattaya Cup March 26-April 4.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad joined representatives of the Windsurfing Association of Thailand, Stand-Up Paddleboard Club, Pattaya Jet Ski and Local Speed Boat Association, and Pattaya Windsurfing Club to announced details of the competition March 9.

The aim of the tourney is to hone athletes’ skills and boost domestic tourism, they said.


Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad announced the details of the sea Water Sports Pattaya Cup competition to be held off Jomtien Beach March 26-April 4.

Competitions include male and female foil windsurfing, a 2024 Olympics event, March 26-28; stand-up paddleboard races of two, four and eight kilometers on March 27-28; and jet ski races on April 3-4.

Pattana said SUP races are increasingly popular among the public, which can use boards on lakes and in rivers, as well as the sea. He thinks it’s the next great frontier for competitive Thai athletes.

Athletes bask in the late afternoon Pattaya sun as they prepare to store their paddle boards for the night.


As dusk falls, paddle board athletes return to shore after a day of training.





