Thai authorities impound 1.2 billion baht assets from 2 suspected gambling hosts

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) impounded assets worth about 1.2 billion baht from two suspected gambling hosts.



The office linked parts of the assets to a gambling den in Map Ta Phut sub-district and RJ casino in Muang district of Rayong province. Somchai Jutikidecha aka Long Chu was suspected of running the illegal casinos.

The rest of the frozen assets allegedly came from suspect Siapo Po-anont and associates including his mother.







AMLO impounded 430 assets from people suspected in both gambling cases, including deposits, ornaments, gold, vehicles, condominiums, land plots and buildings which it believed to be involved in money-laundering.

AMLO will examine the assets and gather evidence before asking public prosecutors to seek their confiscation. (TNA)













