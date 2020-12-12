In-form Jim Reid completes hat trick of wins at Burapha Golf Course

PSC Golf from Apple’s Irish Bar

A good turnout of three groups on Friday 4th December at Burapha. The course was in very good condition and the greens were almost back to their best.







There was only 1 winner of the carryover twos pot, Dubliner Derek Phillips.

In 3rd place with a very good 37 pts was Greg Scott (17). In 2nd place, losing out on countback with an excellent 38 pts, back nine 17pts was Rory “purple patch” Gilpin (20).

The winner, also with 38pts, back nine 19 pts, was the Cockney Irishman Jim Reid (25).

On Tuesday 8th we were at Eastern Star with great turnout of five groups. The course was in excellent condition and the greens were very slick and tricky. But mind you a few of our players coped very well.

B Flight was won by South African Rudy Regenass (20) on the last six, taking the spoils from Aussie Tim Knight (25), both shooting 37pts.





A Flight wasn’t quite so competitive and the winner with 34pts was Greg Scott (16). In 2nd place was Tom Gorey (18) with 32pts.

The winner on the day with a fantastic 40pts, completing a hat trick of wins, was in form Jim Reid (25).

On Friday the 11th we visited Bangpra with three groups. The course was in very good condition but allowing five balls and six balls on the course makes for a slow round.

In 3rd place was that man again Jim Reid (25) with a more modest 33pts.









In 2nd place, making a long awaited return to the podium with 34pts, was Doug Campbell (21).

The winner and a regular visitor to the podium with a very good 37pts was Canada’s Rory Gilpin (19).







