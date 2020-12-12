Low-cost hotels a hit for Pattaya Music Festival

Unlike during the recent Pattaya Fireworks Festival, low-cost hotels benefit the most from this weekend’s music festival.







Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter President Phisut Sae-Ku said Dec. 10 that the demographics of the two events vary tremendously, with families and older tourists coming for the late-November pyrotechnics show, while teenagers and young adults flocked to the city for the two-day concert.

He noted that total hotel occupancy for this event was between 70 and 80 percent, noticeably less than the packed hotels during the fireworks show, but the music festival still is a major driver of domestic tourism.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Director Kachondej Apichattrakul said the long holiday weekend should bring up to 2 billion baht in tourism revenue to the city.













