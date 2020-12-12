Lasonder and Pratt share the prizes at Greenwood Golf Club

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 8th December we went to Greenwood, where we played the A and C loop. It was a nice sunny day with a cool breeze. The course was in very good condition, as always here. The good conditions led us to good results. It was an exciting battle between David Smith and Willem Lasonder, but David had the strongest nerves on the last 2 holes.







David won with 40 Stableford points and Willem was second with 37 Stableford points.

Near pins: David Smith and Willem Lasonder.

Mountain Shadow was our venue for Thursday 10th December. We again had a nice sunny day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in perfect condition with nice fairways and true greens.





Nevertheless, the good conditions did not make it an easy day. Perhaps the wind was too strong. Today was it Stan Rees after a slow start and a very good back nine, who was the winner with 33 Stableford points. Willem Lasonder was second with 30 Stableford points.

Only one near pin today for David Smith.







