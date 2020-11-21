Hot golf in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday 20th Nov.

Burapha B, D, and C

Stableford

We ventured back to Burapha today to see what the course was like after a three week absence, and it was alright. Not quite there yet, but improving all the same.







We played the B loop then some on the D loop and finished with 2 holes on the C loop. All were in good condition.

The day was as hot, as before we teed off we were soaked in sweat, but no rain fell on us.

The little French General took the second spot today with 35 points, him being beaten by Captain Cripple with 35 also but 1 point better on the back nine.

And Mike we will be back to our regular schedule next month.











