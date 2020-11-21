Pattaya Fireworks Festival just around the corner, rooftop-party hotels booking on the brink

Pattaya Fireworks Festival, one of the grand public events in this year’s short list, is just around the corner. It is returning to the beach on Saturday and Sunday (Nov 27-28). Thais and foreign expat spectators will be entertained with sets of the lengthy firework exhibitions starting from 7 p.m. onwards on both days. Breaks and entertainment will be in between of each show. Intermediate performances include boxing shows, traditional drums shows, school marching bands, as well as live music and entertainment performed by young Thai singers and bands.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Local hotels, especially along the beach, are offering promotional but limited room rates on advanced bookings for holiday makers. Many came up with special room night inclusive package deals with coupons and rooftop table reservation to observe fireworks on a higher spot with families and friends. Pattaya City is again hoping the two-day event will wake up the snoozing economy on the weekend.



Loading…



Pubs, bars, restaurants, and food vendors will benefit from the festival. Pattaya is yet dependable on public events and festivities to keep the struggling businesses alive during the international air travel restriction.















Loading…











Loading…











