High season golfers still absent from Pattaya courses

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, November 16th Parichat, Rainbow

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 36 points

2nd Dave Ashman (22) 35 points

3rd Geoff Parker (19) 35 points

Near pins Jay Babbin, Bob Pains, & Dave Ashman X 2.

Parichat is becoming a regular venue for the Bunker Boys with an attractive deal of twelve hundred baht all-in on a course that is always in good shape. As people play it more and become familiar with its quirks, it is slowly becoming a favorite for some. Monday there were no complaints other than we ran up against a very slow six-ball late in the round and had to jump holes to avoid delays and then return to play the holes that were skipped.

As always, we played a rainbow format and again as people play this format and the course they work out the best way to proceed. Consequently, scoring was decent.

Jimmy Carr took first with thirty-six points and Dave Ashman edged out Geoff Parker for second. Dave also took two near pins with one each going to Bob Paine and Jay Babbin.

How good was it to see Steve Durey back on the golf course again after a prolonged illness. We now expect him to play regularly as his strength and stamina improve.

Our next scheduled visit to Parichat is Christmas Day, where last year Daryl Vernon organised Santa hats for his playing partners in what turned out to be a team event. What will this year bring without the regular flood of visitors?

Wednesday, November 18th Royal Lakeside

1st Bob Paine (21) 42 points

2nd Tony Robbins (21) 39 points

3rd Geoff Parker (19) 35 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, & Bob Paine.







A smaller than usual group made their way to Royal Lakeside for our midweek game at one of the better courses we play, and as always it was in fine condition apart from the bunkers. It looked like some bunkers had not seen a rake in quite some time, full of footmarks, and even amongst those that had been raked a very poor job had been done. Some had sand piled up in mounds in places with big depressions either side. The rest of the course was flawless, very neat and tidy. A few greens were being repaired in small areas but this didn’t cause any problems.

As a local six-ball hit off before us the marshal put us out off the fifth tee so we had no holdups all the way to the finish. In keeping with the quality of the course, scoring was of a high standard with a couple of exceptional scores.

Bob Paine topped the list with forty-two points, clearly he is a much better player than his twenty-one handicap suggests. Another higher handicap player, Tony Robbins, took second with thirty-nine, with Geoff Parker rounding out the scoring on thirty-five.

Only two near pins were taken, one each to Jimmy Carr and Bob Paine.

Friday, November 20th Khao Kheow Country Club A & C

1st Myles Knowlson (13) 34 points

2nd Michael Brett (17) 34 points

3rd Bob Paine (19) 33 points

Near pins Geoff Cox, Myles Knowlson, Les Cobban, & Michael Brett.









The Khao Kheow course was busy as you would expect for a holiday. Just like normal high season, play was slow, made all the more so by the ubiquitous Thai six-ball. As a result, the whole course was held up by one group, and of course, the marshal was nowhere to be seen. Even the caddies in the following groups became frustrated with the situation.

As always, the course was in good condition, the rough was playable unlike many courses, the fairways and bunkers were well maintained and the greens were a good speed and ran true.

Despite missing all our regular overseas visitors for this time of year and some of our locals taking time out we still managed a decent field of eleven. Our numbers boosted by two ladies, Ratchanok (Nok) on debut, and Chamanut (Nu) in only her second game with us.

Scoring was below average for Khao Kheow, probably because of frustration with the speed of play. Myles Knowlson took first place on countback from Michael Brett with Bob Paine a stroke back in third.

All the near pins were taken with one each going to Myles, Les Cobban, Geoff Cox, and Michael Brett, who finally got to sixty for the year. This was a significant milestone as Jimmy Carr promised ten thousand baht to the first to reach sixty near pins. When Jimmy delivers on his promise there will be one hail of a party at Woody’s Bar, but nobody is holding their breath.











