“Honda LPGA Thailand 2021” welcomes world’s most exciting women golfers back to Pattaya

70 top female professional golfers to compete at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course

The “Honda LPGA Thailand 2021” is once again shaping up to be yet another audience-pleasing global golf event with some of Thailand’s elite female golfers joining a stellar line-up of the world’s best who will be headed to Thailand to compete in this premier golfing tournament. Organized by Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., together with IMG, and scheduled for May 6-9, 2021 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi province, the competition will host over 70 top female professional golfers under the “Dream Big” theme. This year’s tournament will be held behind closed doors with a live broadcast over 100 countries worldwide.







Thailand fans will be excited to know that their favourite golfing sisters, “Pro Mo” Moriya Jutanugarn and “Pro May” Ariya Jutanugarn, will be representing the country. Thailand will be also represented by 21-year-old Patty Tavatanakit who completed a stunning wire to wire victory last weekend at the ANA Inspiration to secure her first major championship. Also competing on the pristine Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course will be the most recent champion Amy Yang who won the 2019 Honda LPGA Thailand; along with fellow international stars led by Danielle Kang (United States), Sung Hyun Park (South Korea) and Japanese star Hinako Shibuno together with other top players from Asia, the U.S., and Europe.







“Pro May” Ariya Jutanugarn, former number one ranked golfer in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings 2017 and winner of two LPGA major championships; 2016 Women’s British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open winner said, “I’m excited to be competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand and as a Thai person I am also incredibly proud of the achievements my country has made in dealing with and managing the issues created by the pandemic. The fact that a great competition such as this can take place now sends a positive statement to the world and shows that Thailand is a wonderful golfing destination and courses such as the one we’ll be competing at, the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi province, is of a world standard.”

“Pro Mo” Moriya Jutanugarn, champion of the 2018 Hugel-JTBC LA Open, said, “Having the Honda LPGA back on is such a great feeling. Female pro golfers from around the world are all keen to get back to the Tour, and now so many of them are finally returning to my home country to compete again. I’m sure all my fellow golfers taking part in the tournament would like to join me in thanking the event organizers for the incredible job they have done to make this year’s event a reality. Events such as these really elevate the standard of golf in Thailand, and they also do a fantastic job of showing the world that Thailand golf courses are some of the best in the world.



Paphangkorn “Patty” Tavatanakit, who just recently won her first major LPGA championship at the US$3.1-million ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in California, said, “It will be great to get back to Thailand to compete. My recent win at the ANA Inspiration will be my inspiration to have a great tournament at home. The Honda LPGA is always exciting, I am looking forward to competing in it again.”







Danielle Kang, an American golfer who won the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship said, “This is going to be a great tournament, I can already tell. There has been so much anticipation from all of us on the LPGA circuit, we all want to get back to competing. I can’t wait to get onto the course.”







Sung Hyun Park, who won two LPGA major championships; the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2018 Women’s PGA Championship, said, “Thailand and the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course is a beautiful setting for a professional golf tournament. It provides the perfect backdrop for a premier event such as the Honda LPGA. It feels like a dream come true to be able to travel to Thailand once again and take part in this event and join my fellow professional female golfers in what is sure to be a thrilling tournament for all. The organizers have made every effort possible to make sure that this event is not only world-class but also safe. All that’s left now is for all of us to tee off and get the competition started.”







Hinako Shibuno, winner of the 2019 Women’s British Open is a Japanese star player who will join the Honda LPGA Thailand for the first time. She said, “I am pleased that the Honda LPGA is going ahead in 2021. This tournament is always a world-class event, and I am sure this year will be no exception. The restrictions placed upon us all, not just in sports but in our day-to-day lives, have been challenging, so to have the opportunity to once again travel and play the sport I love feels amazing. I’m sure all the fans who will be tuning in to watch will be just as excited as all of the players will be.”







All of these top female players will showcase their amazing talent to inspire all young Thai golfers and golf fans both Thai and international to learn that greatness can be within their reach as per the theme “Dream Big”. Honda LPGA Thailand 2021″ is to be held between 6-9 May 2021, at Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi Province.

