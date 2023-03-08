Golf players in ‘paradise’ for International Series Thailand

The beachside town of Hua Hin has the Asian Tour to its shores this week as the International Series Thailand gets underway on Thursday 9 March at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Representing a field of 156 players from 26 different nations competing for the US$2m prize purse, Hua Hin’s home-grown hero Prom Meesawat joined prodigious Thai amateur talent, TK, alongside Canada’s Richard T. Lee and Australian Travis Smyth were invited to test their bunker skills at the town’s pristine white sand beach.







Travis Smyth described his excitement at returning to Thailand: “Just have a look. We’re in paradise. The weather is amazing, it’s not too hot. We’re on the ocean and we’re playing a little golf on the side this week, so it’s pretty special. Thailand is unbelievable.”

The 28-year-old has had two top 10s from three events in 2023 and likes his chances at Black Mountain: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I were to win this week.”





Describing what it means to him to tee-up so close to where he grew up, Prom Meesawat said: “As a Thai player we’re always very excited to play in Thailand. This week is very special for me in particular as I’m in my hometown where I can stay in my own bed and see my family here in Hua Hin.”







The three-time Asian Tour winner added his thoughts on adding The International Series added to the schedule, he said: “To be honest it’s good for the Asian Tour and it’s exciting for players like me and the younger generation to play for more money and to have the opportunity to qualify for LIV.”



The full list of tournament entries for the International Series Thailand can be viewed here. More information about the International Series Thailand, can be found by visiting: Asian Tour Professional Golf Tour in Asia.







About The International Series

The International Series comprises of 10 events on the Asian Tour schedule, enhanced to provide more playing opportunities with elevated prize funds and a pathway to the biggest stages in golf.

Held throughout the year across Asia, Europe and the Middle East in a mix of established and emerging golf markets, The International Series contributes US$19m to the Asian Tour’s 2023 total prize fund.







Commencing in 2022, the ground-breaking series awards the leading points-scorer in The International Series Order of Merit with exemption into the following season’s LIV Golf League.

The 2023 International Series schedule includes: Oman (9-12 February), Qatar (16-19 February), Thailand (9-12 March), and Vietnam (13-16 April), with six more events to be announced.





About The Asian Tour

As the official sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia, the Asian Tour leads the development of professional golf across the region, enhancing the careers of its members while maintaining a commitment to the integrity of the game. The Asian Tour, through its membership of the International Federation of PGA Tours, is the only recognised pan-Asian professional golf tour in Asia.



The Tour is officially recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking and provides its events with valuable ranking points for participants to be recognised on the world stage. It is also an affiliate of The R&A. Tour Partners include Rolex (Timekeeper), Habitat for Humanity (Sustainable Development Partner), Titleist (Web Partner) and FootJoy (Tour Supplier). The corporate headquarters of the Asian Tour is based in Sentosa, which is the home of Asian Golf while Sentosa Golf Club is part of an exclusive network of properties under the Asian Tour Destinations. The Tour also has an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



















