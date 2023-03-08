Pattaya journalists celebrate National Press Day

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
169
Nong Ning, a Sophon Cable reporter cries out in delight as Pol.Col. Thanapong Photi, Pattaya Police Station Superintendent presents to her the first prize of 10,000 baht.

Journalists celebrated their craft as the Pattaya Press Association celebrated National Press Day.

Association President Amporn Sangkaew welcomed members and top local police and government officials to the March 5 party at Music Camp on the railway-parallel road.

The party went back to its prepandemic roots, with dinner, music and a lucky drawing with prizes supplied by sponsors and journalists.

National Press Day commemorates the founding of the Reporters Association of Thailand on March 5. On March 4, 1999, the association merged with the Thailand Newspaper Association to become the Thai Journalists Association.


Jetsada Homklin (center) of Pattaya Mail presents a gift to Amporn Sangkaew (right), president of the Pattaya Press Association.



Members of the Pattaya Press Association celebrated National Press Day at Music Camp on the railway-parallel road on March 5.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR