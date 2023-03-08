Four Chiang Mai-based foundations found facilitating Chinese nationals linked to grey businesses

Chiang Mai assistant governor will propose that four Chiang Mai-based foundations’ licenses be revoked after officials found that their claims to recruit Chinese nationals to do volunteer work for the foundations and facilitate them to get non-immigrant visas were groundless.

Utthawit Puengniem, assistant governor said those Chinese nationals, claimed to be volunteers were linked to grey businesses in Thailand. The foundations facilitated issuance of visas for them and helped them to stay longer in Thailand.

Each foundation which sought visas for Chinese people has no annual report of its performance or activities, he said.

Those Chinese people did not stay in Thailand for studying or doing volunteer work as claimed, he added. (TNA)




































