Global paddlers converge on Pattaya for 16th Dragon Boat Championship

Pattaya Thailand – The picturesque city of Pattaya has transformed into a hub of excitement as paddlers from around the globe converged to participate in the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Championship. The event, which kicked off on August 7 with a vibrant opening ceremony, promises a week of fierce competition, cultural celebrations, and a display of unmatched camaraderie.

Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet set the stage for the championship during the inaugural ceremony. Sharing the limelight was the distinguished presence of Matthew Smith IDBF Vice President and Khunying Patama Leesawastrakul, International Olympic Committee Member (IOC Member), as the guest of honor. The event was a visual spectacle, complete with the breathtaking backdrop of Jomtien Beach and the traditional Thai Masked Dance Drama Show, ‘Khon,’ which enthralled attendees.







Admiral Chainarong Charoenrak, President of the Rowing & Canoeing Association of Thailand, expressed his appreciation to all those who had contributed to making the event a reality. He thanked athletes, government agencies, private entities, and personnel for their collective effort. The event’s welcoming festivities were held in front of the D Varee Hotel at Jomtien Beach.

Organized in collaboration with the Thailand Dragon Boat Association and the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF), the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Championship is taking place from August 8 to 13 at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Sports Center in Rayong Province. Notably, this marks the second time Pattaya City has been chosen to host this prestigious championship. Adding an exciting twist, this year’s event includes the inaugural ParaDragon category, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity in the world of competitive sports.







Enthusiastic athletes from 20 countries and five continents have descended upon Pattaya to partake in more than 351 scheduled events. With a global audience eagerly watching, participants are prepared to unleash their dragon boat paddling prowess, aiming for glory and excellence on an international stage. Beyond the competitive spirit, this championship serves as a catalyst for promoting dragon boating as a prominent and cherished sport in Thailand. It fosters a sense of national pride and unity among citizens, while also promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging social cohesion.

































