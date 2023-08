U.S. News & World Report, an American media company, has ranked countries with the richest traditions in the world.

In the category “Heritage,” the rating is based on being culturally accessible and having a rich history, great food, many cultural attractions, and many geographical attractions.

Thailand ranks #10 in the world, and it is ranked #3 in Asia and #1 in ASEAN.







The top 10 countries:

Italy Greece Spain France Mexico Egypt Turkey India Japan Thailand.

(PRD)