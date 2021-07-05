Captain Cripple wins second straight in Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday, 5 July

Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club

With just a couple of groups playing, we got away for a bit of a late start on a relatively slow day on the course, which is unusual for Phoenix. But the weather was magic and the course was in fantastic condition as usual.







The scoring was very good, apart from one player who scored just 21 points total. He just had a hard day at the office but we have confidence in his ability as a golfer.







There was a countback between Paul Blackshaw and Gerard Lambert, both scoring 35 points, which Gerard won with the better back nine to take second place. Once again it was left to Captain Cripple to take line honours with a steady 36 points. A highly unlikely winner, that’s two weeks in a row. Can he keep it up? There were no twos recorded.



















