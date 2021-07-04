Pattaya extreme sports park ready to open

The extreme sports field under Pattaya’s Bali Hai flyover has passed certification and is ready to open

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai led the July 3 inspection team with Kowit Thitirungreung of the Thailand Extreme Sports Association.







Kowit said the long, narrow strip of exercise park includes a skate boarding area and is built and equipped to meet the TESA’s standards for both recreational and competitive sports.







Once open everyone entering the venue must wear safety equipment for the sport they’re playing.

No date was given for opening, but is expected to be before the end of July. (PCPR)

























