Six Thai provinces welcome infected residents back home for treatment

Six provinces in Thailand are welcoming back COVID-19 positive residents, after working in Greater Bangkok and other places, in an attempt to keep new infections at bay.

Lampang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Phitsanuloke and Nakhon Si Thammarat have separately introduced a ‘no one left behind program’, since construction worker dormitories in Greater Bangkok were ordered sealed for one month from June 28th.







These provinces’ schemes share the same goal of COVID-19 containment, by discouraging infected people, including construction workers, from sneaking back into their home provinces, thereby exacerbating the risk of spreading the coronavirus around the country.







The welcome-back project has been implemented after Bangkok hospitals reported a shortage of beds and after the camp closures in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces forced workers to rush back to their home provinces before enforcement began last Monday. Some workers have slipped back home since then. (NNT)



















