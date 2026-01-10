TAT launches 2026 tourism campaign with Lisa Manoban teaser for ‘Feel All The Feelings’

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has kicked off its 2026 tourism campaign with a captivating teaser for Feel All The Feelings, a new advertising film starring Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador.







The teaser marks the start of Thailand’s tourism promotion for the new year and introduces a refreshed narrative that highlights the country’s natural beauty and cultural identity from a new perspective. The campaign invites audiences to experience Thailand beyond a travel destination, focusing on diverse experiences and emotional connections.

In the film, Lisa will unveil hidden gems across Thailand and present the country as a premier destination filled with unique adventures. The complete Feel All The Feelings film will premiere on January 28, 2026, at a special launch event and on Amazing Thailand’s official online channels. (NNT)



































