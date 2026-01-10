TAT launches 2026 tourism campaign with Lisa Manoban teaser for ‘Feel All The Feelings’

By Pattaya Mail
Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban appears in a teaser for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s new 2026 campaign Feel All The Feelings, marking the start of Thailand’s latest global tourism push that highlights emotional connections, hidden gems, and fresh perspectives on the country’s natural and cultural identity.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has kicked off its 2026 tourism campaign with a captivating teaser for Feel All The Feelings, a new advertising film starring Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador.



The teaser marks the start of Thailand’s tourism promotion for the new year and introduces a refreshed narrative that highlights the country’s natural beauty and cultural identity from a new perspective. The campaign invites audiences to experience Thailand beyond a travel destination, focusing on diverse experiences and emotional connections.

In the film, Lisa will unveil hidden gems across Thailand and present the country as a premier destination filled with unique adventures. The complete Feel All The Feelings film will premiere on January 28, 2026, at a special launch event and on Amazing Thailand’s official online channels. (NNT)















