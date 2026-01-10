Thailand begins countdown to ASEAN Para Games 2025, confirms full readiness in Nakhon Ratchasima

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has officially begun the countdown to the ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, with a press conference confirming the country’s readiness to welcome athletes and officials from across ASEAN.

The event was presided over by Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Anupong Suksomnit, alongside President of the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, Maitree Khongruang, and representatives from various sectors at The Mall Nakhon Ratchasima.







*Preparations on Track

Governor Anupong confirmed that preparations at both national and provincial levels are proceeding smoothly with no major obstacles. Equipment installation for all sports will take place between 10 and 14 January 2026, followed by full system testing to ensure everything is ready for the athletes.

*Thai Para Athletes in Peak Form

Maitree highlighted the readiness of the Thai Para National Team, who have been training intensively for nearly a year and competing internationally to sharpen their skills. At the World Abilitysport Games 2025 in November last year, Thailand claimed the overall championship for the second time with 48 gold, 29 silver, and 18 bronze medals—proving the team’s world-class caliber and strengthening confidence in securing the ASEAN overall championship at home.



*Event Details

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will be held from 20–26 January 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, featuring 19 sports and 2 demonstration sports with 493 gold medals at stake. Key sports include Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, Cycling, Blind Football, Boccia, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball, Shooting, and Powerlifting, while bowling will be held in Bangkok. (NNT)



































