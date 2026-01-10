TAT launches ‘Fur Season Escape’ to position pet-friendly travel as a premium tourism experience

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the “Fur Season Escape” project to elevate pet-friendly tourism to a premium lifestyle experience. This initiative offers exclusive benefits and activities from hotels, attractions, cafes, and other venues, designed for pet parents.

Pet-friendly tourism is a key focus of the TAT’s 2026 tourism strategy, targeting high-potential market segments. According to a survey by the TAT, travelers who journey with their pets spend approximately 20% more per trip than general travelers.







The Fur Season Escape has partnered with leading participants, including Pet Friendly Thailand, KTC, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort by IHG, ARAK Animal Hospital, and Centara Life Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin, to deliver valuable experiences and special promotions to pet parents.

More information about the Fur Season Escape project is available on the Pet Friendly Thailand Facebook Page. (NNT)



































