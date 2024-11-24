Disaster Aid Thailand and Safe Water deliver critical food supplies to refugees along the Thai- Myanmar Border

MAESOT, Thailand – Millions of people along the Thai- Myanmar border continue to struggle with limited access to food and clean water, with refugee populations being the most vulnerable. These communities are facing the dual threat of water-borne illnesses and dehydration, which have claimed many lives. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are especially at risk, with conditions worsened by the ongoing civil war and natural disasters.







In response to this urgent need, the Safe Water team with the collaboration of Disaster Aid Thailand and their partners has successfully organized the equivalent of 50,000 meals for children and families along the border. The nutrition packs – containing rice and dal – are five times more protein-rich than regular white rice, providing vital nourishment to those who need it most.

These meals will be distributed to schools, dormitories, and communities that have suffered crop devastation due to recent severe flooding. The supplies will play a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of children in these regions, already suffering from the compounded effects of civil unrest and environmental disasters.

Special thanks go to Rise Against Hunger, Disaster Aid Thailand, the Rotary Club of Plutaluang D.3340, the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya D.3340, Corteva Agriscience and EG Group Product & Service for their generous contributions. The compassionate efforts of volunteers, who helped grow, pack, and transport the nutrition packs, are invaluable in addressing this crisis.







In addition to providing food, Safe Water for Every Child has been working tirelessly to improve access to clean water. The organization empowers communities to test water quality and maintain clean drinking water for better health outcomes. Through their partnership with local groups, Safe Water has distributed emergency water filters, WASH kits, containers, disinfectants, and PPE to more than 68,000 refugees. These supplies are designed to ensure access to safe drinking water and to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, which are rampant in these displaced communities.





The initiative also supports the hiring of local indigenous coordinators who will assist in distributing the filters, educating the local population on water safety, and conducting vital monitoring and data collection to track the impact of these interventions. With continued support from local and international partners, Safe Water is committed to improving health outcomes for refugees and displaced populations in Myanmar and Thailand, ensuring that every child and family has access to the clean water they desperately need.









































