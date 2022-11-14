AMCHAM ChariTee Golf Tournament raises 500,000 baht for Thai university student scholarships

On November 11, 2022, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) teed off for charity at the AMCHAM ChariTee Golf Tournament 2022 at the Amata Spring Country Club. The golf tournament brought together the international business community raising over 500,000 baht for the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF), to support education for Thai university students across the country.







“The golf tournament is an important event for us as it not only raises critical funds for scholarship students but also brings the AMCHAM community together. Our members’ support and participation in the AMCHAM ChariTee Golf Tournament represents an important collaboration that demonstrates the international business community’s commitment to invest in the future workforce of Thailand.” said the AMCHAM Executive Director and Vice President of the ATF Heidi Gallant.







In addition to giving back to the community and making a difference to the lives of scholarship students, this highly anticipated annual event provided an excellent opportunity for AMCHAM member executives and the business community to connect and forge lasting business relations while testing their golf game at one of Thailand’s premier courses in Chonburi.

The event was generously sponsored by Amata Corporation, Agoda, C.P. Group, Chevron, Citibank, Constant Energy, Griffith Foods, International School Bangkok (ISB), Mastercard, Pepsico, RMA Group, Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Tyson Foods, and Western Digital. All proceeds and donations from the charity event will benefit the ATF scholarship program. ATF offers tuition for high-achieving Thai university students from disadvantaged backgrounds. In 2023, the ATF has a goal to give scholarships to 85 students to further their studies in the Kingdom and has planned multiple fundraising events through AMCHAM for the 2023 year.







About ATF

In 2004, AMCHAM formally registered the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) to carry out its charitable activities. The ATF is recognized by the Ministry of Finance as a Public Charitable Organization (number 632) and donations are deductible in Thailand.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With 3,000 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 50 billion US dollars in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Tirin (Graffy) Kaewlaiad, AMCHAM Communications Officer, at e-mail [email protected].





































