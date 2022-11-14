Thai artist ‘Lisa’ wins Best K-Pop at 2022 MTV European Music Awards

BLACKPINK‘s Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday (13 Nov).

Though the Thai artist could not attend the ceremony in person to collect her award, she shared her thanks to fans everywhere in a pre-recorded video.







“I’m so honored to have won the EMA for Best K-Pop this year,” she began, adding, “Your support for LALISA and our new album means the world to me. Enjoy the rest of the night and hope to see you at one of our shows on the ‘Born Pink’ tour.”

The award technically marked a second win for BLACKPINK for the night, with the K-pop girl band already taking home the award for Best Metaverse Performance earlier on in the ceremony.

