Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen winners of new health innovations receive PM’s awards

Winners of a health innovation contest this year have received Prime Minister’s awards as recognition for their talent. The government and contest organizer hope these innovations will help promote a healthier lifestyle.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has announced the winners of this year’s Prime Minister’s Awards for Health Promotion Innovation 2022.







The winners were selected from around 290 teams across the country, which for the first time this year included a new category for the general public and startups, in addition to high school and vocational school students.

The contest looks for new innovations that help promote a healthier lifestyle.







The winning innovation in the high school category this year is the ‘Just Say No’ no smoking activity from the Demonstration School of Khon Kaen University, while the winning innovation in the vocational school category is the Intelligent Safety Helmet by a team from Lanna Commercial Technological College in Chiang Mai. A vending machine for organic fruit smoothies receives the winning title in the general public and startup category.







Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, praised the competing teams for their innovative thinking and thanked the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and partner agencies for organizing this creative activity. He believes the contest will help promote national development towards a healthier society and international implementation of these innovations. (NNT)

































