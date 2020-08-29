Ty Anderson sky high at Burapha

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday the 25th August we went to Eastern Star on a nice cloudy day that wasn’t too hot. The course was in good condition, but the greens were sanded. We played an enjoyable round of golf.

It was an exciting battle with many players close in results. At the end, Paul Davies was the man of the match. He won with 36 stableford points, beating Stan Rees on the count back.

Near pins: Jonathan Pratt and Dave Smith.

Our venue for Thursday 27th August was Burapha, where we played the C and D loop. It was a nice day with sunny weather, and the course was in good condition, but the rough was not easy.

We played a special competition: England against the rest of the world. Ty Anderson (10) had the day of his life for the rest of the world. He played a superb round with 6 birdies and won the individual stableford competition with 47 points. Second was his team mate Willem Lasonder with 38 points. The internationals beat the English easily.

Near pins: Ty Anderson, Jonathan Pratt and Willem Lasonder.











