Bunker Boys numbers growing, Pattaya golf course numbers still small

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, August 24th Treasure Hill

1st Tony Robbins (20) 39 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 37 points

3rd Dave Ashman (22) 35 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Dave Ashman, Tony Robbins & Michael Brett.

As Treasure Hill is one of the more difficult courses we play and scores are usually low, several members said they wanted to enjoy the game more and requested we play off the yellow markers. As it turned out this was a big mistake as the yellow markers had been pushed forward quite a bit making the course very short. Consequently, it gave a big advantage to the shorter hitters, particularly the ones with a good short game.

One thousand and fifty baht was a very good all in deal so naturally, everyone took a cart. The day was bright and sunny and with no wind got a bit hot at times. As is the case on most courses lately very few other golfers were out so a leisurely round for all. People are now starting to wonder how many courses will survive without an influx of visitors to swell the numbers.

Showing no signs of letting up in his charge for back to back golfer of the month trophies, Tony Robbins took charge again today with a score of thirty-nine points. Even though he has dropped four strokes from his handicap recently he could still afford to drop a few more.

Second place went to Michael Brett on thirty-seven, as is usually the case a few crucial errors were costly. Third went to Dave Ashman who continues to enjoy good form with a solid thirty-five. Remarkably both Tony and Dave had five pointers on their cards with Tony chipping in from ten yards off the green while Dave also from off the green used the putter.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







Wednesday, August 26th Pleasant Valley

1st Geoff Parker (18) 35 points

2nd Tony Robbins (19) 29 points

3rd Geoff Atwell (23) 27 points

Near pins Tony Robbins & Geoff Parker X 2.

A lot of good golf was played Wednesday somewhere, unfortunately not by the Bunker Boys at Pleasant Valley. It was unusual to see so many holes wiped by so many players. It just looked like a bad day all round for most with very modest scoring apart from Geoff Parker who returned a decent card of thirty-five points.

Tony Robbins, who hates this course and has trouble with the carries on holes twelve and fourteen, navigated both Wednesday without too much fuss. Nevertheless, his second-place score of twenty-nine was much lower than what he promised. A superb tee shot to the first par three netted him a tap in birdie from about three inches, but the rest of his round was a mixed bag. Geoff Atwell was third with twenty-seven points. Near pins to Tony of course and two to Geoff Parker.

From the clubhouse, the course looked nice which it was but the greens were well below what is expected and the bunkers were also a bit shabby, neither of which accounted for the low scores. The day was hot and draining but everyone had a cart under the special all-in deal so no excuses on that count either, so it was just one of those days.







Friday, August 28th Emerald

1st Geoff Cox (16) 37 points

2nd Geoff Parker (18) 35 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (16) 34 points

Near pins Les Cobban, Tony Plummer, & Michael Brett.

Our biggest group since the resumption of golf, our number swelled by the addition of a couple of newcomers. The course was pretty much as expected, the fairways were fine, the greens improved since our last visit and the bunkers ok, so no excuses today. The day was fine but a bit hot with very little breeze so conditions were just about right.





Another society arrived at the course at just about the same time as us so the starter wisely put them out on the back nine thereby avoiding any holdups.

Geoff Cox topped the field with a respectable thirty-seven. Geoff Parker was two back in second place and Jimmy Carr edged out Michael Brett on countback to take third on thirty-four.

Tony Robbins looked like cruising to victory again but crashed and burned from the sixteenth onwards. Three near pins going to Tony Plummer, Les Cobban, & Michael Brett.

We now have four Geoff’s in our ranks except that one spells his name with a J just to avoid confusion. If we are not careful, we could end up like the Bruces from Monty Python.











