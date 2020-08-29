Gold robber sentenced to death for murdering toddler, guard, and shop employee in Thailand

The gold robber who killed three people including a toddler in January has been sentenced to death after a court has found him guilty of nine charges.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, who was director of a primary school at the time, murdered the two-year-old boy, a security guard and a female employee of the gold shop when he pulled out the heinous crime at a shopping mall in Lop Buri province on January 9.

Surveillance camera images of the armed robbery led to his arrest days later.

The Criminal Court in Bangkok handed down the verdict on Thursday, rejecting Prasittichai’s appeal for reduced penalty.

He claimed that he had repented his crime and had cooperated in the police investigation and court hearing. However, the court found that Prasittichai committed premediated murders, firing at unarmed victims.

The court also ordered him to pay the victims’ families 6 million baht for compensations.

Parents of the boy told reporters that “justice has been served” but they were still succumbed in deep sorrow.

Surveillance camera footage shows Prasittichai began shooting at customers and staffer as he walked up to the shop. He also shot the security guard before fleeing on a motorcycle with gold necklaces.

It is unclear whether Prasittichai will file an appeal. (TNA)












