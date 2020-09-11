Tim Knight tops small field at Phoenix, Pattaya

PSC Billabong golf

Monday, 7th Sept

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Whilst the course wasn’t packed it was nice to see some other golfers there on Monday. Playing Phoenix Gold is always a pleasure and Monday was no different. Fast greens and fairways so lush and easy to hit made for a pleasant day out for all.







Just three groups. We got away right on time and were in the locker room in three and a half hours.

The scoring was pretty good also, with most golfers getting more than 30 points.

Tim Knight was the standout winner with his 41 points, which streeted the field. It took a three-way count back between John Seton, Barry Lewis and Captain Cripple, all scoring 35 points, to determine second place. The Cripple got the nod over the other two.

There were no twos recorded.











