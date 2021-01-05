Thailand Platu Championship 2021 begins in February

There will be four Platu Championship events in 2021 with a boat’s best three scores to count towards the Platu Champion of Thailand 2021.

By popular demand the format for the Championship regattas will be two day events over a weekend, using short course, Windward Leeward races of approximately 30 minutes. This allows ten or more races to be run per event. No drop scores and the last race of each regatta is for double points to make sure competition will be close and exciting until the very last race.







We will cut out all the non-competitive “frills” in order to reduce crews’ costs to an absolute minimum. However, this will in no way reduce the “thrills” element of the on water racing format. We will continue to provide some of the most exciting and competitive One Design racing in Asia.

All four events are on an OMYC racing weekend and entry fees have been maintained at 400 baht per person. For this, and the tremendous on and off water support, we have to thank Scott Finsten and the Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

With some very generous help from some Platu owners, charter boats will be available for only 10,000 baht per event.









We are also grateful to Ocean Marina Yacht Club who will continue their valuable support to this Championship.

Full details are on the website www.yachtsinthailand.com in the Championship 2021 section.

Round 1 February 27th-28th

Round 2 May 8th-9th

Round 3 July 10th-11th

Round 4 October 9th-10th

Please check your diaries and reserve the above dates so that you do not miss some of the most exciting One Design, yacht racing around.













