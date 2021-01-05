Latest Stories
The first Thai banknotes
History records that the first paper banknotes were issued during the Chinese Tang and Song dynasties in the 7th century A.D. In 1661, Sweden was...
Barry Lewis wins by country mile at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya
PSC Golf from Billabong Monday, 4th January Phoenix Gold Stableford Phoenix Monday and in pristine condition. The greens were just fantastic to putt on - fast but not...
Stiff fines in Pattaya for not wearing a mask outdoors
A proclamation from the Chonburi governor’s office has now announced further details of the crackdown to counter the spread of the pesky virus. Most,...
Wombania: January 01, 2021
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
Thailand Platu Championship 2021 begins in February
There will be four Platu Championship events in 2021 with a boat’s best three scores to count towards the Platu Champion of Thailand 2021. By...