For four days, people witnessed frozen dew drops at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, especially last week when the temperature hit its lowest point of the year at 0 degrees Celsius.







Besides the zero degrees Celsius reading on the top of the mountain, the average temperature in the morning at Doi Inthanon National Park is 7 degrees Celsius.

The national park has now warned tourists to be extra careful when driving up and down the hill as the fog was thick. (NNT)