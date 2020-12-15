Discover the unique beauty of Thailand during the cool month of December

When December comes, it’s the mid cool season and the average temperature in Thailand is the lowest of the year, especially at the top of the mountains. Some places have a negative temperature and become a popular attraction for adventurous travelers who want to challenge the freezing breeze. Moreover, both coasts of the Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand are full of many gorgeous attractions for all. The signal of the transition of time to the New Year is the thundering sound of celebration fireworks throughout the country.





December and its cold weather is perfect for visiting colourful floral fields “Amazing Cosmos & Sunflower Farm” and “Pumpkin Patch” at Jim Thompson’s Farm, Nakhon Ratchasima, the Gateway to the Northeast. Then continue your trip at Wang Nam Khiao, which is called, the Switzerland of the Northeast with fresh air and the Krating (the Indian Bison) Viewpoint. Now let’s move to the upper part of the Northeast. In Loei, we can view Phu Pa Po, which is called Mt. Fuji of Thailand or another viewpoint at Phu Kradueng, which has a breath-taking view of nature. Activities tourists can join is the Phu Ruea Christmas Tree Festival and enjoy taking photos of the bright red colour of poinsettia leaves.

Compare to other provinces, Chiang Mai is totally well-known among tourists, both Thais and foreigners, as well especially in December, which is the high season month. At the top of the mountains, there are many activities available for visitors. At Doi Ang Khang there is a royal project studying about temperate climate fruits and plants and if the temperature is quite low, frost can be seen. Another mountain is San Pa Kia, Doi Mae Taman, a nice place for camping it’s also one of the most beautiful views in Thailand. From the mountain’s viewpoint; the gigantic and picturesque Doi Luang Chiang Dao can be seen.







The activity held in this cool season is the “Cool Season at Mueang Kaen Festival”, which tourists can enjoy taking photos of more than 3,000,000 Kham Phae Lae Flowers and Cosmos flowers, watch some cultural shows, learn how to cook traditional local Food on a huge pan, buy local food and processed products, and the highlight is taking photos with a flock of sheep .

Head to the next place at Mae Hong Son, where you’ll reach the Yun Lai Viewpoint, the best place to view the most beautiful sunrise in Pai. Let’s try a new romantic experience at Pang Ung, a huge Reservoir on the top of the high mountain with a gorgeous picture of the sun’s reflection from the water’s waves mixed with a light mist. And that’s the reason why this place is called the “Switzerland of Thailand”.

An accommodation place which is so cute and heart-warming, is undoubtedly Ban Rak Thai Village situated among a mountainous atmosphere, sea of mist and blooming flowers. Sitting back and having a warm cup of tea in the morning is absolutely a nice experience.









In the South, December is the month that both tourists and entrepreneurs are waiting for because the monsoon season has already gone, so every attraction can be visited both on the Andaman Coast; such as, Ko Lipe, Ko Tarutao in satun, Ko Muk, Ko Kradan, Ko Rok in Trang and other islands in Krabi, which are phenomenal and deserve the name “Queen of the Andaman”. On the other side is the Gulf of Thailand coast, which is also extraordinary whether it be Ko Mak, Ko Kut, Ko Kradat, Ko Chang in Trat, Ko Talu, Ko Samet, Ko Man Nok in Rayong, Rajjaprabha Dam in Surat Thani (Guilin of Thailand) are all as gorgeous as the attractions on the Andaman coast.

It’s still not completed if the Christmas Festival and Countdown Festival are not mentioned here because these festivals are held magnificently in many provinces; such as, the Christmas Star Procession at Ban Ta Rae, one of Thailand’s largest Roman Catholic communities. Even in Bangkok, a city that never sleeps, fully decorated Christmas trees with colourful lights can be viewed at many places. The Countdown Festival is held on the last day of the year, and there are lots of activities which are local products and food for sale, live concerts by popular singers ending up with the New Year Countdown and spectacular fireworks.









It can be surely said that many of you have already planned for yourselves about where to go and what activities you want to experience in December, the last month of the year. December is also the month that you can travel throughout Thailand. Let’s challenge the cold breeze, say farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year with happiness.







