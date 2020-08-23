Small Pattaya field at the Emerald

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday 21st August

Emerald

Stableford

Just a small field Friday at the Emerald golf course, and even at the price it is still very quiet. The weather was raining at the bar but when we got to Emerald it was just spots here and there.







We got away about 9.am and just breezed around until the 16th and it was backed up big time with 5 groups on the hole, so things slowed down considerably. But it was only for 3 holes so not too much to complain about.

The course is in reasonable condition apart from some of the greens that were very patchy in places.

Being as stated only a small field only two places were in the prizes. Sel Wegner took 2nd with 33 points, and Tim Knight took 1st with 35. To be fair the other players didn’t deserve much with their scores.

Don’t forget the scramble next week at the Phoenix Gold golf club. Tee off 8.32, everybody welcome for a fun day out.











