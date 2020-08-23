No new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

There was no new case of coronavirus disease 2019 infection on Saturday and the total cases stood unchanged at 3,390.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that there was no new case of infection among local people or quarantined people.

The total cases of 3,390 comprised 2,444 people contracting the disease locally and 453 patients detected in their quarantine facilities. One patient recovered over the past 24 hours and raised the number of recovery cases to 3,220, forming 94.99% of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 112 patients remained at hospitals. There was no new death from COVID-19 and the death toll remained unchanged at 58. (TNA)











