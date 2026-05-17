Scorching Pattaya hides a brewing monsoon as clouds quietly close in

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding coastal areas are on alert as the Thai Meteorological Department’s latest warning forecasts widespread heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions across Thailand through May 18. The strengthened southwest monsoon is currently affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing continuous showers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain across the North, Central, Eastern, and Southern regions.







For Pattaya and Chonburi’s eastern coastline, residents should prepare for periods of intense rainfall that may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas, as well as reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions during peak downpours. Authorities have warned that accumulated rainfall could trigger flash flooding and runoff in hillside and drainage-prone zones, urging residents and motorists to exercise caution and monitor updates closely.

At sea, conditions have become increasingly dangerous. The upper Andaman Sea is experiencing waves of 2–3 meters, with storm areas exceeding 3 meters. The lower Andaman and upper Gulf of Thailand are seeing waves around 2 meters, rising higher during thunderstorms. Although Pattaya sits on the Gulf side, strong winds and unstable weather patterns are expected to affect coastal waters, increasing risks for small boats and recreational marine activities.



Maritime authorities have advised vessels to proceed with caution and avoid storm-affected zones, while small craft in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly urged to remain ashore during this period.

Residents and tourists in Pattaya are encouraged to stay updated with weather alerts and prepare for rapidly changing conditions as the monsoon system remains active across the region.

















































