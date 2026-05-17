Rider escapes seconds before motorcycle bursts into flames in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 17-year-old rider narrowly escaped injury after his motorcycle suddenly caught fire and was completely destroyed along a roadside curve in Banglamung district, May 17.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon received reports of a motorcycle fire near the curve outside Ban Huai Khai Nao School in Khao Mai Kaew, East Pattaya. Police from Huai Yai Police Station and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, where they found a 150cc Malaguti motorcycle engulfed in flames. By the time firefighters and local residents managed to extinguish the blaze using water, the vehicle had been burned beyond recognition, leaving only a charred frame. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.







The motorcycle owner, identified only as 17-year-old Wongsakorn, told authorities he had been riding along the route when the engine suddenly stalled. Moments later, flames rapidly erupted from the motorcycle for unknown reasons. Realizing the danger, he quickly jumped off the vehicle and ran to safety before the fire consumed the motorcycle in front of him. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

















































