Guitar busker on Jomtien Beach raises questions after Pattaya officers intervene

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal enforcement officers conducted an inspection along Jomtien Beach on May 17 after spotting a homeless man performing guitar music and busking in a public beachfront area. According to officials, officers approached the man to speak with him and explain regulations regarding the use of public spaces. During the conversation, the man introduced himself as “Sek”, referencing famous Thai rock singer Sek Loso, before casually showing off his guitar-playing skills to amused onlookers. Authorities later advised him to leave the area in order to maintain public order and encouraged him to relocate to a more appropriate private space.







The unusual encounter quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting humorously and debating whether Pattaya should allow street performances in tourist areas. Some commenters jokingly questioned whether the man was an undercover officer in disguise, while others raised concerns that allowing open busking on the beach could eventually attract large numbers of foreign and local performers competing for space. Others, however, suggested that organized street music events held occasionally could create a unique tourism attraction and add color to Pattaya’s beachfront atmosphere.

















































